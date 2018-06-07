The fate of six cycling event in Sukma will only be known in August

Malaysian National Cycling Federation vice-president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill met the State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 7 — The decision whether to continue the six out of 12 cycling event in Malaysian Games (Sukma) 2018 at the Velodrome Rakyat here will only be known in August.

State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said that the final decision can only be made after the homologation testing, which is scheduled in the first week of August.

“If all bodies, including the state government, associations, National Sports Council (NSC), Sukma Secretariat can get the homologation done by August then everything is back on track.

“But, until then the decision taken by the state government to cancel the cycling event stands,” he told Malay Mail when met at his office.

Lee today met the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) vice-president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill at his office in the State Secretariat building to discuss the fate of the Velodrome.

The meeting lasted about 20 minutes and both came to an agreement that the final decision can be only made after the homologation.

Earlier today, Lee in a statement said that the decision to cancel the cycling event was taken as there were no venue contingency plan for the cycling event.

“I met the chief secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Director of NSC, the contractor, Sukma’s chief executive officer and senior staffs from state NSC and youth and sports department yesterday.

“After being briefed, my positions remains that the venue is not ready, therefore a venue contingency plan needs to be invoked. Since there is no venue contingency plan exist in the state, the only option is to cancel the events,” he said.

Lee, who visited the Velodrome on Tuesday, describes the place as a resemblance to a post apocalyptic abandoned site.

“With patches of openly burnt grass all over, massive damp patches on internal walls, knee high overgrown weeds, and the structure’s interior spaces smelling of a fire scene seeped in dampness; the track is but the tip of the iceberg of a problem that the Velodrome presents.

“Despite these problems, there are still quarters who insists that there is no problem with the Velodrome,” he said.

Lee also said sports federation and the union has no authority over a government decision to ensure athletes’ safety.

“I sternly correct MNCF’s assertion that the Velodrome’s readiness is depends on the International Cycling Union’s inspection and assessment, and not any other party.

“UCI as well as the MNCF - albeit greatly valued and appreciated - are but partners, advisors and accreditors. We, the state government playing host and organiser to the games has the final say,” he said.

“If we are not satisfied with the venue, nor the time frame given to get the venue to a satisfactory standard and accreditation and if the safety if the athletes are at stake, we reserve the right to disassociate ourselves from this burden of impending failure,” said Lee.

Lee said the onus is now on the Ministry as the funder of the project, the contractor, and MNCF as the party in charge ascertaining homologation to ensure that the athletes will not be disappointed.