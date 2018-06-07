IGP: Kadir Jasin under multiple investigations over blog entry

Fuzi said Kadir would be investigated under the Sedition Act, the Communications and Multimedia Act and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Police are investigating Datuk A. Kadir Jasin after police reports were lodged against him over a blog post commenting on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, said Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

The Inspector-General of Police said Kadir would be investigated under the Sedition Act, the Communications and Multimedia Act and Section 500 of the Penal Code for criminal defamation.

"These reports were lodged by the public and NGOs," he said after launching Ops Selamat 13/2018 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Menara TM today.

Kadir previously disclosed that the government spent RM257 million for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s expenditure over 16 months.

He wrote another entry today defending his earlier post, telling critics he only meant to show how royals need no assurances beyond what the Federal Constitution provides.

Pakatan Harapan de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim censured Kadir over the remarks yesterday, saying it was unhealthy to publicly dispute the position of the royalty.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad declined to comment on the matter yesterday as he said he had not read Kadir’s entry.

