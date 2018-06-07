Lee Daniels in talks to direct Billie Holiday movie biopic

Billie Holiday died on July 17, 1959 at the age of 44. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 7 — With Bohemian Rhapsody — the movie biopic of Queen and its frontman Freddie Mercury — opening in US theatres November 2, the life of another music legend could soon make an appearance on the big screen with Lee Daniels helming the project.

The Empire series creator could have another music-themed project in his sights. Indeed, Variety reports that Daniels is in talks to direct a Billie Holiday movie biopic called Billie.

R&B star Andra Day is reportedly being eyed for the title role, possibly joined by Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out) as the male lead. The cast is yet to be finalized and the film is still in search of a studio to produce the picture. Still, according to Variety, there’s hope that Billie will start shooting before the end of the year with a script penned by renowned screenwriter Suzan-Lori Parks.

Holiday (1915-1959), also known as “Lady Day”, was an American jazz singer considered one of the greatest artists of her time. Her career, which spanned three decades, inspired many artists and musicians on the jazz scene and beyond.

This isn’t the first time that the movie world has celebrated the life and career of Holiday. In 1972, Diana Ross played the jazz icon in Lady Sings the Blues, directed by Sidney J. Furie, earning her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. This was followed by a 1986 Broadway musical called Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.

Billie would see Daniels return to big-screen directing five years after his last film, The Butler, released in 2013, starring Forest Whitaker and Oprah Winfrey. He will also return with another instalment of Empire, renewed for a fifth season at Fox. — AFP-Relaxnews