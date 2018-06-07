Khalid Samad freed of sedition charge from Mais remarks

In 2014, Khalid suggested that state laws be amended to remove Mais' power over enforcement, after it refused to return hundred of bibles seized from the Bible Society of Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad was acquitted and discharged by the Sessions Court here today of a sedition charge stemming from his call for Selangor religious authorities’ powers to be curbed.

According to state news agency Bernama, the Sessions Court discharged Khalid without calling for his defence.

In 2014, Khalid suggested that state laws be amended to remove the Selangor Islamic Religious Council’s (Mais) power over enforcement, after it refused to return hundred of bibles seized from the Bible Society of Malaysia (BSM).

