Ringgit opens unchanged against US dollar in early session

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 ― The ringgit was unchanged against the US dollar in the early session today as market players wait for more indication from the authorities on Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim's replacement as Bank Negara Malaysia governor.

At 9.27am, the local unit was quoted at 3.9720/9750 against the greenback, unchanged from yesterday's close.

A dealer said the market was cautious given that his successor has yet to be named, although former deputy BNM Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus was tipped to be the likely candidate to take over the helm of the central bank.

Meanwhile, the local unit traded lower against a basket of currencies.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 2.9831/9860 from 2.9789/9813 recorded yesterday and fell against the yen to 3.6080/6113 from 3.6047/6087.

The local unit slid against the British pound to 5.3364/3420 from 5.3332/3380 and depreciated against the euro to 4.6854/6901 from 4.6746/6794. ― Bernama