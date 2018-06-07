A day after data leaks reported, Astro CEO quits

Rohana’s departure comes after technology news site Lowyat.net reported that the personal information of up to 50,000 Astro IPTV subscribers was being offered for sale online. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Datuk Rohana Rozhan has resigned as the chief executive of Astro Malaysia Holdings, the satellite television operator said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

Astro added that she was leaving to “pursue other goals”.

Her departure will take place on January 31, 2019.

“Datuk Rohana has been an inspirational leader to all at Astro, having led the team in setting many firsts and milestones for the media industry in Malaysia.

“We respect her decision to step down as GCEO and wish her all the very best and a bright future ahead,” Astro chairman Tun Zaki Azmi said in a statement.

Zaki added that Astro’s group chief content & consumer officer Henry Tan will assume Rohana’s position.

Rohana’s departure comes after technology news site Lowyat.net reported that the personal information of up to 50,000 Astro IPTV subscribers was being offered for sale online.

The records were allegedly offered at a rate of RM3,000 for 10,000 customer records, which include names, addresses, MyKad numbers, telephone numbers and equipment installed.

However, a source familiar with the matter said Rohana’s exit was not related to the data breach or the recent purge of chief executives at government-linked corporations.

"No, it has zero to do with the CEO exodus. Zero to do with [data leak] too,” the person told Malay Mail.

Astro said yesterday it has lodged two police reports over the matter.

It also maintained that none of their customers’ financial data was leaked.

The leaks were not mentioned in the Bursa filing, which said there were no boardroom disagreements or other matters that must be disclosed to shareholders.

Astro also halted the trading of its shares between 9.38am and 10.38am over the announcement.