Vans joins forces with Marvel superheroes

NEW YORK, June 7 — Hot on the heels of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, which opened April 27 in US theatres, skate shoes and apparel brand Vans is launching a new collection featuring favourite characters from the Marvel Universe. The collab includes pieces for men, women and kids, and goes on sale from tomorrow.

After Avengers: Infinity War, released in April, Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp opens July 6 in the US. The Marvel superheroes will also be at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris, June 10 to September 30, with shows and events of all kinds as part of the park’s “Marvel Summer of Superheroes”.

Now, iconic characters like Spiderman, Hulk, Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thor and Venom are set to star in a Vans collection, featuring on footwear styles including the Old Skool, the Sk8-Hi, the Classic Slip-On and the Sidestripe.

The collection also includes men’s T-shirts, caps, hoodies and socks, women’s sweaters, T-shirts and accessories, and a selection of pieces for kids and toddlers.

The Vans x Marvel collab lands tomorrow in stores and online. — AFP-Relaxnews