Why lower funds for Opposition MPs? Group asks Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — ENGAGE, a democracy and human rights advocacy group, has questioned the Pakatan Harapan government for allocating only RM100,000 for Barisan Nasional MPs.

Although PH did not specifically promise equal funding it its election manifesto, ENGAGE chairman Thomas Fann said this was insinuated.

“It would augur well for the new government to send a message to Malaysians that they are committed towards rebuilding our nation on the foundation of a new political culture of fair play and respect for the August House.

“Despite securing only 48 per cent of the popular vote, PH has a moral duty to show how a democratic government should behave by being a government for all, whether they voted for PH, BN, PAS, PSM, etc.” Fann said in a statement.

Dr Mahathir announced yesterday that all PH MPs would receive RM500,000 for their constituencies and RM200,000 for their service centres while just RM100,000 would be channeled to BN MPs.

It was reported that BN MPs had received up to RM1 million per year under the previous administration.