Hugo Boss debuts shoes made from pineapple leaves

Published 55 minutes ago on 07 June 2018

The innovative shoes made of pineapple leaves for Boss Menswear. — AFP
BERLIN, June 7 — Hugo Boss is stepping up its sustainability efforts — with the launch of a shoe made from pineapple leaves.

The luxury fashion label has announced the invention of a new Boss Menswear shoe fabricated using Piñatex, a natural-based material made from pineapple leaf fibres.

Manufactured by Ananas Anam, Piñatex is harvested as a by-product of existing agricultural practices and coloured with natural plant-based dyes.

The new shoe, which is 100 per cent vegan, also features a recycled TPU sole for extra green points. It is available in four different colourways, from navy to mustard, and comes packaged in a recyclable and biodegradable paper box, made from 100 per cent recovered fibre.

Boss is not the only fashion brand taking the initiative when it comes to sustainable fashion; so far this year, outdoor label The North Face has launched a “Bottle Source” collection crafted from recycled bottles recovered from waste streams in US national parks, Stockholm-based label Gant has unveiled a “Beacons Project” line of shirts made using upcycled plastic salvaged from the Mediterranean and fast fashion retailer H&M has released a new activewear collection made solely from sustainable materials. — AFP-Relaxnews

