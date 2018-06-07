One in four Americans suffer from acute insomnia each year, finds new study

New research has revealed that one in four Americans will experience a bout of insomnia each year. — AFP

NEW YORK, June 7 — New US research has found that around 25 per cent of Americans develop acute insomnia each year, even if they are usually good sleepers.

Carried out by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, the new study recruited 1,435 adults across the United States and followed them for a period of one year to see how good sleepers may develop acute or even chronic insomnia.

Participants were assessed on a daily, weekly and monthly basis and were also asked to keep a daily sleep diary. This enabled the researchers to gain a more detailed picture of how participants’ sleep varied from day to day.

The participants’ daytime function, stress and life events as well as medical and mental health were also regularly assessed.

Participants were all verified as being good sleepers over the first three months of the study — defined as those who need less than 15 minutes to fall asleep and/or who spend fewer than 15 minutes awake during the night on five or more nights per week.

The researchers found however, that 25 per cent of the participants went on to develop acute insomnia during the one-year study, which is characterised by difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep for as little as three nights per week for at least two consecutive weeks up to three months.

The good news is around 75 per cent of those who developed acute insomnia recovered good sleep within 12 months.

However, 21 per cent remained poor sleepers with recurring bouts of acute insomnia, and about 6 per cent developed chronic insomnia. Insomnia changes from acute to chronic when it occurs at least three nights a week for more than three months.

The team found no significant differences among different racial, ethnic, or gender groups, or among people of varying incomes or BMI.

“Whether caused by stress, illness, medications, or other factors, poor sleep is very common,” said senior author Michael Perlis. “These findings reveal new insights about the paths that acute insomnia takes and can inform interventions that target poor sleep and help people recover sustained sufficient sleep.”

The findings could now form the basis for further research into what factors predict recovery (resilience) and non-recovery (persistent poor sleep or the new onset of chronic insomnia).

Previous research from Perlis and his team has shown some of the serious consequences that insomnia may have, with the team finding that suicides are more likely to occur after midnight than during the daytime or evening, and that getting more sleep reduces suicide risk in those with insomnia.

The findings were presented at SLEEP 2018, the 32nd Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies LLC (APSS) taking place in Baltimore, USA. — AFP-Relaxnews