Rais Yatim hopes new AG will improve, use Bahasa Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — National language proponent Tan Sri Rais Yatim expressed his desire today for Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas to enhance his command of Bahasa Malaysia.

In a tweet congratulating Thomas on the appointment, he said using the national language would help more of the country comprehend the former.

“Congratulations to Tommy Thomas as the new AG. (His) mission and vision to uphold the rule of law and on the separation of powers are welcome, especially in prosecuting 1MDD wrongdoers.

“Hope Tommy learns and uses more of the national language. Rural residents are not well-versed in English,” he wrote.

Thomas conceded yesterday that he must “really brush up” on his use of Bahasa Malaysia.

He said over four decades of private practice and mostly in the superior courts has led to the atrophy of his national language proficiency.

Former minister Rais is a stickler for the use of Bahasa Malaysia and is known to mock local journalists who engage him in English.