Forsaken presented as 'Destiny 2,' part two

The ‘Destiny 2’ expansion Forsaken invites players to meet and beat eight Barons during its story missions. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7 ― Game developer Bungie is looking to keep current players invested in Destiny 2, hook lapsed fans back in, and convert a new audience of first-timers as their 2017 release enters Year 2.

Ushering in a second year of Destiny 2 content, optional expansion Forsaken (US$39, RM154) has been unveiled alongside an Annual Pass that can be purchased separately or in a combined pack.

A new game mode, two new locations, and a prison break storyline await those that get involved with Forsaken, the September 4 expansion that marks the start of that second year.

Built for two rival teams of players, new game mode “Gambit” has its pair of competing squads rush to summon and then slay a giant monster; at the same time, they can send one player into the other team's area to interfere in the most disruptive way possible.

In doing so the mode weaves together traditional team-based Player versus Environment challenges with Player versus Player combat.

Elsewhere, players can expect story missions that send them off in pursuit of eight extremely dangerous space criminals, as well as a new set of raids that puts them up against formidable AI-controlled enemies.

There will be things to shoot and things to shoot them with.

In addition to the paid expansion Forsaken, an Annual Pass ($35 USD, $69 with Forsaken) is to include three largely undetailed premium content releases (Black Armory in Winter 2018, Joker's Wild in Spring 2019, and Penumbra in Summer 2019.)

The pass also offers the chance to complete new endgame challenges, Pinnacle activities, and collect new weapons, armor and cosmetic rewards, new and returning exotics, triumph records, and lore.

That's a first for Destiny, which previously concentrated on free updates and more sizeable paid content expansions.

As with Destiny, it is likely that all-inclusive Destiny 2 packages will be made available for those purchasing or re-purchasing the base game itself.

By the end of 2017, Destiny 2 had become the year's second highest-selling video game in the USA, behind that year's Call of Duty title which, like the Destiny franchise, was also published by Activision.

The reveal was made ahead of the 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo, which runs June 12-14. Bungie's repeat Destiny partner, Sony PlayStation, is to deliver a public media briefing on June 11 from 6pm PDT (1am UTC, June 12.) ― AFP-Relaxnews