Woods to stay on yacht during US Open

Tiger Woods of the US takes a shot on the 8th tee during the third round of the 2014 Omega Dubai Desert Classic in Dubai February 1, 2014. — Reuters pic

SHINNECOCK HILLS, June 7 — Tiger Woods is planning to stay on board his US$20 million (RM79.45 million) super-yacht during next week’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills, it was reported on Tuesday.

The New York Post’s Page Six celebrity news site said Woods had decided to spend the week of the tournament on his 155-foot yacht named Privacy.

Woods’ yacht is docked at the exclusive Montauk Yacht Club, about an hour away from Shinnecock in Southampton.

The former world number one’s boat offers 6,500 square feet of living space, including a master suite and six other bedrooms.

The vessel also includes a gym, movie theater, full bar, eight-person hot tub and a scuba decompression chamber.

Woods, 42, will be chasing his fourth US Open title at Shinnecock Hills next week as he continues his comeback after nearly two years out injured.

The 14-time major champion is currently ranked 80th in the world following last weekend’s Memorial Tournament, where he finished tied for 23rd. — AFP