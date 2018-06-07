US names Stewart as general manager after World Cup flop

Team US celebrates their win over Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in Chicago, Illinois, on July 28, 2013. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 7 — The United States Soccer Federation yesterday named Earnie Stewart as the national team’s general manager, a new position created in the wake of the country’s shock failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Stewart, a former midfielder who earned 101 caps for the United States, takes up the position after spending the past two years as sporting director of the Philadelphia Union.

The 49-year-old will head the search for a new head coach for the US national team, who last year failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since the 1986 finals.

Stewart’s appointment was confirmed by US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro in a conference call with reporters.

“This is really a very significant step for us, and we are really thrilled to have Earnie on board,” Cordeiro told reporters.

“Earnie has an outstanding record of success as a player and in management. He better than anyone understands the pride, passion and commitment that comes with representing the United States.”

Stewart, who will start his position on August 1, said he hoped to “create a winning culture in the US men’s national team.”

“I am extremely proud and honoured to be named as general manager of the US men’s national team,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he would not rush to make a permanent appointment to the US head coach job.

“Making the right choice is the most important,” Stewart said. “It will be process over speed.”

Dave Sarachan is currently serving as caretaker coach of the US national team. Sarachan took over following the resignation of Bruce Arena, who quit after the US failure to qualify for the World Cup. — AFP