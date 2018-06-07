Trailer released for Bradley Cooper's remake of 'A Star Is Born' (VIDEO)

Bradley Cooper at the premiere of 'War Dogs' in Hollywood in August 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 7 — The Warner Bros film kicks off Cooper's directorial debut—which he also co-wrote and stars in — alongside Lady Gaga.

In A Star Is Born, Cooper plays Jackson Maine, who discovers (and falls for) struggling artist Ally, played by Lady Gaga (marking her first starring role in a feature film). As Ally's career takes off, the personal side of the couple's relationship breaks down.

The forthcoming film also features Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott as co-stars.

Eric Roth and Will Fetters penned the script with Cooper.

All the music was recorded live; certain scenes were shot at last year's Coachella. Lady Gaga performs original songs she wrote with Cooper and producers such as Mark Ronson.

The movie hits theatres October 5. — AFP-Relaxnews