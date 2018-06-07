Rita Ora's song 'Girls' gets new video

Rita Ora poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2017 in London December 4, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 7 — Rita Ora released the revised music video for her single Girls.

The new clip, directed by Helmi, opens and concludes with an ensemble of women lounging on carpets and pillows.

Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha sing on the track.

Girls was initially met with controversy upon its May 11 release, accused of doing more harm than good for the LGBTQ+ community. The clip was called out by queer music figures as perpetuating steroetypes: It was seen to miss the mark and perpetuate the male gaze.

Rita Ora initially released a statement defending the track — she says she was inspired by Katy Perry's I Kissed a Girl — and Cardi B also tweeted her support. — AFP-Relaxnews