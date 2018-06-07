Ines de la Fressange reaches out to kids with 10th Uniqlo collaboration

Uniqlo and Ines de la Fressange celebrate their 10th collaboration with a collection for women and kids. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 7 — Former model and French style icon Ines de la Fressange, has joined forces with the Japanese clothing giant, Uniqlo, on a 10th collaboration for fall/winter 2018. As well as womenswear creations, this latest collection is her first Uniqlo collab to include ready-to-wear pieces specially designed for children.

After exploring the world of sport, marina vibes and 1970s inspirations, Ines de la Fressange and Uniqlo special projects design director, Naoki Takizawa, have chosen Montmartre — which became a center of Parisan culture in the 1920s — as the theme of this latest collection, the 10th collab between the brand and the former model since March 2014.

While part of the collection is designed for women, with pieces channeling chic, feminine styles and wearable comfort, the two designers have, for the first time, also included pieces for children.

Uniqlo has not yet released full details of the collection. However, a first campaign photo reveals retro designs with 1920s inspirations, including a midi-skirt worn with thick socks, plus fitted jackets and a beret — an accessory recently revived and updated by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. — AFP-Relaxnews