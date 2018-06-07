These US cities have the ‘noisiest’ restaurant scenes

NASHVILLE, June 7 — Ever return home from a restaurant, voice hoarse and throat sore from all the shouting over the din of music and fellow diners?

A new report has ranked the US cities with the “noisiest” restaurants and found that in some cities, conditions are akin to dining with a diesel train or an ambulance siren.

The problem?

Design trends in the restaurant industry that favour bare, hard surfaces, high ceilings, exposed ductwork and open, expansive dining rooms, and large crowds, says hearing aid manufacturer Oticon, which carried out the study.

The report also builds on the results of a 2018 Zagat survey in which excess noise was cited as the biggest complaint among restaurant diners in the US.

To determine the noisiest dining cities in the US, Oticon dispatched mystery diners on a Saturday night in April, armed with a noise-measuring app which was used to take five one-minute decibel readings in the main bar area of each restaurant, over the course of an hour.

The eateries included top-rated restaurants on TripAdvisor across 10 of America’s top 10 food cities.

Restaurant chains were not included.

Given the importance of its musical heritage, and the number of live music and dining venues, the country capital of the world, Nashville, topped the charts. In one restaurant, noise levels were as high as 133 dB — akin to dining with an ambulance siren blaring in the background.

Overall, average noise levels during peak dining hours on a Saturday night clocked in at 79 dB — about as loud as a diesel train chugging through the restaurant.

Here are the cities that recorded the highest noise levels in its restaurants for the study:

Nashville. — AFP pic

1. Nashville

2. Portland

3. Washington DC

4. Denver

5. San Diego

6. Chicago

7. Detroit

8. St. Louis

9. Seattle

10. Austin. — AFP-Relaxnews