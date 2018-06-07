Green Day releasing Blu-ray/DVD and soundtrack for punk documentary (VIDEO)

'Turn it Around: The Story of East Bay Punk' mega combo pack: Two LPs, two cassettes and Blu-ray/DVD. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 7 — Turn It Around, a film documenting California's East Bay punk scene, is to be released on Blu-ray and DVD, along with a soundtrack album featuring rare and unreleased tracks by Green Day and other East Bay bands.

Narrated by Iggy Pop, Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk covers more than 30 years of the San Francisco Bay Area's punk music history, focusing especially on Berkeley's 924 Gilman Street music collective.

Among the many artists who appear in the documentary are Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, producer and Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong, Miranda July, Spearhead frontman Michael Franti, Minor Threat and Fugazi's Ian Mackaye.

After a theatrical run around the US and Canada in tandem with Green Day's Revolution Radio World Tour, the doc is to get a wider release on June 22.

A two-disc, Blu-ray/DVD combo pack includes the full-length theatrical cut of the film as well as five deleted scenes.

The soundtrack album, meanwhile — a compilation inspired by the documentary — will be available as a double-vinyl LP or double-cassette set and includes 35 mostly rare, unreleased or out-of-print tracks from Green Day, Rancid, Neurosis, Operation Ivy, Jawbreaker, Pinhead Gunpowder and more.

Order the film and soundtrack via: 1234gorecords.com/turnitaround — AFP-Relaxnews