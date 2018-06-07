Does Kim Kardashian have another Mario Dedivanovic collaboration in the works?

US TV personality Kim Kardashian West arriving at the 2018 CFDA Fashion awards June 4, 2018 at The Brooklyn Museum in New York. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7 — Kim Kardashian West reportedly has a second beauty collaboration with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic in the works.

The reality TV star and beauty mogul is rumored to have a second “KKW X Mario” makeup palette up her sleeve, following an Instagram photo posted by beauty blogger Trendmood01 that seems to show a new branded product from the collaboration, as reported by Allure.

While there is no indication as to what the new product might be, the news has beauty fans excited about the possibility of a second round of products from the duo.

Kardashian West and Dedivanovic have been working together for over 10 years, and the pair celebrated the milestone in March with the launch of their “KKW X Mario” color cosmetics collection.

The limited-edition drop includes two high-shine lip glosses, a creme lipstick, and a “10 Pan Eyeshadow Palette” containing a vivid cobalt hue that immediately went viral.

Since then, Kardashian West has also joined forces with Argenis Pinal, the winner of the debut season of the TV show Glam Masters, on a makeup collection that launched in April, in addition to launching her new “KKW Body” fragrance the same month, and readying her new nude lipstick line for release later this week. — AFP-Relaxnews