Giuliani shrugs off reaction to 'hands and knees' comment on Kim

Rudy Giuliani, attorney for US President Donald Trump, arrives for the White House Sports and Fitness Day event in Washington May 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 7 — President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, defended his description of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as being on his “hands and knees” begging just days before a historic summit is scheduled to take place.

Speaking at a conference in Israel yesterday, Giuliani said Kim “got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in,” after Trump canceled the summit, the Associated Press reported. The comments risked upsetting the North Koreans days before the meeting with Trump.

“Those are my comments. They have nothing to do with the administration, and a metaphor,” Giuliani said in a telephone interview. “That is my interpretation.”

Giuliani said he hasn’t gotten any response from the administration about his comments and doesn’t expect them to upset the North Koreans. “The only ones sensitive about this are the media,” he said.

Trump cancelled the summit after North Korea’s foreign minister criticised Vice President Mike Pence. North Korea responded with a conciliatory statement, and the US resumed plans for the meeting, which is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. — Bloomberg