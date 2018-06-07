Pahang Umno chief urges party to open membership to all races

Adnan (centre) said the party should no longer be seen as only championing the welfare of Malays alone. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Umno should review its constitution to enable its membership be open to all races in view of the changing political landscape in the country, said Pahang Umno chief Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob.

The former Pahang menteri besar said the party should no longer be seen as only championing the welfare of Malays alone.

"Maybe we should revisit what the founder of Umno Datuk Onn Jaafar had in mind, that is for Umno to be a multiracial party.

“No more special privileges (for Malays). Special privileges should only be for the underprivileged. If there Malays facing difficulties we should help them and the same goes for Chinese and Indians,” he said at an event to announce Pahang Umno’s candidates for the party’s polls, here today.

Adnan, however, stressed that in opening Umno’ doors to other races, the special position of Islam and the Malay rulers can in no way be compromised.

The late Onn Jaafar left Umno in 1951 when his call for the party to be opened to all races was rejected by its members. — Bernama