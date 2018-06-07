Pahang MB announces portfolios for new excos

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail shakes hands with Benta assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak, as Batu Talam assemblyman Datuk Abd Aziz Mat Kiram looks on, at their swearing-in ceremony at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan June 5, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 6 — Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail in a statement here today announced the portfolios for the two new state executive councillors who were sworn-in yesterday.

Benta assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak has been appointed as agriculture and agro-based industry committee chairman while Batu Talam assemblyman Datuk Abd Aziz Mat Kiram was given the rural development and Orang Asli affairs portfolio.

Their inclusion completed the 10-exco complement allowed by the state constitution. — Bernama