Pahang MB announces portfolios for new excos

KUANTAN, June 6 — Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail in a statement here today announced the portfolios for the two new state executive councillors who were sworn-in yesterday.
Benta assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak has been appointed as agriculture and agro-based industry committee chairman while Batu Talam assemblyman Datuk Abd Aziz Mat Kiram was given the rural development and Orang Asli affairs portfolio.
Their inclusion completed the 10-exco complement allowed by the state constitution. — Bernama