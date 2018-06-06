Leicester activate West Brom defender Evans’ release clause

Liverpool’s Danny Ings in action with West Bromwich Albion’s Jonny Evans during their FA Cup fourth round match in Liverpool January 27, 2018. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, June 6 — West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans is close to joining Leicester City after the former Premier League champions met the release clause in his contract, according to multiple British media reports.

The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international will join Leicester for £3.5 million (RM18.7 million), which will be paid in two instalments, both the BBC and Sky Sports reported.

West Brom were relegated from the Premier League last season and Evans had a clause in his contract allowing him to leave the Midlands club in the event they went down.

The former Manchester United defender spent three years with West Brom, making 93 appearances in all competitions. He had been courted by Premier League champions Manchester City over the past 12 months, according to media reports. — Reuters