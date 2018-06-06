Firemen save women trapped in burning building in Labuan

LABUAN, June 6 — Four women who were trapped on the first floor of a blazing warehouse building in Saguking here were rescued by firemen this afternoon.

The women in their 20s were occupying a rented room on the top floor of the warehouse building at the time of their rescue.

The fire broke out about 2pm.

“We spent about two hours to completely put out the blaze,” said Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Zainal Madasin.

“The terrified women did not have a clue on how to escape from the building. Our firemen raced to the scene and rescued them,” he said. — Bernama