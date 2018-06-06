Astro says lodged police reports over stolen customer data

It was reported that last January, some 60,000 Astro IPTV customer details were being sold online. — Picture by KE Ooi

PETALING JAYA, June 6 — Astro said today it has gone to the police following media reports that its customer data has been leaked online.

In a statement, Astro also clarified that the data breach affected Astro IPTV customers only.

“Firstly, this relates to IPTV customers provisioned by Maxis only.

“The management of IPTV customers is a joint responsibility between Astro and its telco partner, Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd. No other Astro customers are affected,’’ said a spokesman.

It was reported that last January, some 60,000 Astro IPTV customer details were being sold online.

Astro clarified today that the company was made aware of the incident on January 26.

“On the same date, we sought assistance from the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and had the search engine provider remove the link.

“All trace of customer data online was immediately removed. Subsequently, Astro lodged a police report on February 8,” the spokesman said.

Following a second data breach incident today, Astro clarified that it has lodged a second police report on the matter and sought to assure its customers that its data protection measures are intact.

“It has now come to our knowledge that this data has resurfaced and Maxis was promptly requested to extend its assistance with the investigation.

“We lodged a second police report today, informed MCMC and will also lodge a report with the Department of Personal Data Protection,” it said.

Astro clarified that none of its customers’ financial data was leaked and it is working with the authorities on the matter.

“We confirm no customer financial data was disclosed. We are also working with Maxis to carry out additional forensic investigations.

“We will provide an update once we receive more information from the authorities. Meanwhile, we will remain vigilant in our data protection efforts in protecting our customers’ data,” it added.

“Protecting customer data is of utmost importance to Astro and we have complied with all data protection protocols and obligations.”