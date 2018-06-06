These are the best cities in the US for 2018

People play in confetti in Times Square during New Year celebrations in New York January 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 6 — New Yorkers be proud: The Big Apple has been named the best city in the United States 2018.

For the latest ranking from Resonance Consultancy, the US’ biggest cities were scored across six broad metrics and 28 subcategories.

The overall themes include place (crime rate, air quality, weather); product (attractions and infrastructure, museums, sports teams, housing affordability); programming (arts, culture, entertainment, culinary, shopping, nightlife); people (immigration rate, diversity, languages spoken at home, education); prosperity (unemployment rate, GDP per capita, household income, Fortune 500 companies); and promotion (online presence and buzz, Facebook check-ins, Instagram hashtags, TripAdvisor reviews).

Of the 50 cities considered, New York outperformed the competition thanks to top scores in food and dining, neighbourhoods and landmarks, urban parks and green space and city infrastructure.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the heap are Detroit (48th) Rochester(49th) and Memphis (50th).

The report features cities with populations of more than one million.

Here are the US’ top 10 cities 2018:

1. New York

2. Chicago

3. Los Angeles

4. San Francisco

5. Las Vegas

6. San Diego

7. Houston

8. Miami

9. Seattle

10. Boston — AFP-Relaxnews