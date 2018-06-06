Vocational college student charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder

Ahmad Faisal Omar was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries mandatory death penalty if convicted. — Reuters pic

PORT DICKSON, June 6 — A student of Port Dickson Vocational College was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering a female student of the same college last month.

Ahmad Faisal Omar, 19, nodded in understanding when the charged was read to him through the court interpreter before Magistrate Siti Khairiah Abdul Razak.

According to the charge sheet, the suspect was alleged to have caused the death of Nuraliya Damia Mohd Hairi, 19, between 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm on May 24.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries mandatory death penalty if convicted.

Nuraliya Damia was found dead with strangulation marks on her neck at Lorong 4, Taman PD Permata, Lukut on May 24.

Following investigation, police detained the suspect, who was also former boyfriend of the 19-year-old girl, believing that the murder took place in the suspect’s Proton Wira car.

Deputy public prosecutor A. Ashwini prosecuted. July 16 was set for remention. — Bernama