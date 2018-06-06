PKR polls in August, says party sec-gen

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks at 12th PKR National Congress in Shah Alam May 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, June 6 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat will be holding its polls at the end of August, said its secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that although the term of office of its leaders at the divisional and central level only ended on February 22 next year, the polls could not be held beyond the 18-month extension given to the party (on holding the polls), which expires on November 21.

“The party is nearing the 18- month extension period, So the polls cannot be held after that, we face de-registration if the deadline is not met,” he told a press conference after attending a briefing for PKR MPs and assemblymen by PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today. Also present was PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also deputy prime minister.

Forty-eight of 50 PKR MPs and 51 of 67 assemblymen from the party were present at the briefing session.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Kulim Bandar Baharu MP, said in the briefing, Anwar stressed that each PKR elected representative must fully support the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad so that the new administration in the country can carry out its job effectively and without any problems.

“With the new mandate given by the people, Tun Dr Mahathir has a heavy responsibility to shoulder. He needs the support of all and not be distracted from anything to be able to carry out the task at hand effectively,” he said. — Bernama