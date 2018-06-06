Jared Leto’s Joker film greenlit

Jared Leto as The Joker in a production still from ‘Suicide Squad’. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, June 5 — The actor’s interpretation of grinning Batman villain The Joker, as seen in Suicide Squad, is returning to theatres on Warner Bros’ instruction.

Warner Bros has taken the time to reflect upon Jared Leto’s version of The Joker, reports Variety.

Leto’s character was known for the measure with which it diverged from pervious portrayals, a cruel sadism writhing behind heavily tattooed skin and silver-capped teeth.

Jack Nicholson played him in 1989’s Batman, while Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has been voicing The Joker since 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series; Heath Ledger was awarded an Oscar for his turn in 2008’s The Dark Knight.

And though the Leto-era Joker received pushback from fans, Warner Bros is unleashing it within a solo movie project, in addition to the Suicide Squad sequel already in pre-production.

Warner Bros envisions an extended DC Comics cinematic universe in which multiple actors can play the same character, having already given the go-ahead to an origin story with Joaquin Phoenix in the starring role.

Variety’s sources report that Leto would not only star in but also executive produce the untitled standalone, giving him a say in how the movie staffs up in terms of writers, directors, and fellow cast members.

A sequel to Suicide Squad, with Gavin O’Connor of The Accountant at the helm, is expected to go into production in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews