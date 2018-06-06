Collapsed crane crushes five vehicles opposite Dang Wangi police HQ

No one was reportedly injured in the mishap which occurred at about 5pm. — Picture via Facebook/Malaysia30

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Five vehicles were badly damaged when a crane at a construction site collapsed in front of the Dang Wangi District Police headquarters (IPD) here today.

However, no one was reportedly injured in the mishap which occurred at about 5pm.

Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah said a team of policemen were rushed to the scene immediately after being alerted to about the incident.

“Initial checks revealed that five vehicles being parked at a parking area near the construction site were badly damaged,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, a witness Ramli Bakar, 57, said he heard a loud bang when the incident occurred.

“I was on my way home when I passed by the area... the crane tilted before it fell onto the cars.

“It was a very loud sound and in fact, you could feel the shock a bit before passers-by began to congregate in the area. Thank God no one was injured,” he said. — Bernama