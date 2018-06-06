SPAD to be improved and parked under Transport Ministry, says Loke

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference at his office in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — The Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) will be restructured into an agency called the Land Public Transport Agency under the Transport Ministry, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the structure of the agency will be revised to only have a Director-General, for which he said the ministry was considering current Chief Executive Officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah.

“The agency will still manage and do the necessary for projects like the MRT, the LRT, and rail and bus systems,” he said.

He added that the restructuring could help save cost through the possible integration of SPAD and ministry offices, and through the absorption of SPAD’s enforcement officers into the Road Transport Department.

To date, SPAD has over 300 enforcement officers and about 30 contractual staff.

The new agency will only take effect in Peninsular Malaysia, Loke said.