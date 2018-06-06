Boy, 11, dies of food poisoning in Perak

IPOH, June 6 — An 11-year-old boy died due to food poisoning at the Seri Manjung Hospital yesterday.

Perak Health Department director Dr Ding Lay Ming said the boy and six other family members suffered effects of food poisoning from 1am to 5am on Friday before seeking treatment at a private clinic the same day.

Besides the usual symptoms of stomach ache, diarrhoea, vomiting, dehydration, fatigue and fever, she said one of them suffered fits.

“Four of them including the boy were admitted to the Seri Manjung Hospital on Saturday (June 2) but the boy died of complications while receiving treatment yesterday,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Ding said the three others were in stable condition and recovering.

She added that the department received a report on the case involving the family who lived in Kampung Changkat Chermin, Ayer Tawar on Saturday.

“This is an isolated incident. The cause is still under investigation,” she said. — Bernama