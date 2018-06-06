Cycling Federation: Perak govt’s Velodrome Rakyat assessment baseless

File picture of Velodrome Rakyat. MNCF vice-president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill questioned today how the state government had concluded the Velodrome Rakyat is dangerous for cyclists. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 6 — Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) vice-president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill questioned today how the state government had concluded the Velodrome Rakyat is dangerous for cyclists.

“What made them come up with such decision?” he told Malay Mail when contacted, referring to the state government.

“As far as MNCF and Perak Cycling Association (PCA) are concerned, the timber track is safe to use.”

Amarjit said there was no track expert or representative from MNCF or PCA were called for the visit.

“It was shocking to us when we got this news. The people who were there yesterday are not technically qualified to determine the safety of the track.

“To say that the track is dangerous is a wide statement. Who decides the track is dangerous? That has to come from the association or the national federation,” he explained, referring to PCA and MNCF.

“We are not finding fault. But we want to know why the state government comes up with such decision without getting the opinion from the experts,” said Amarjit.

Amarjit was responding to the decision by State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How to cancel six track cycling event from the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2018 after finding the track is unsafe for the athletes.

Lee came up with the conclusion after visiting the track with several Sukma officials.

Amarjit also pointed out that having black spots on the surface of the timber is normal for an outdoor cycling track.

“This is the characteristic of the outdoor track, due to the rain and shine, the top layer of the wood will turn colour. But when we clean it off, the black marks will be removed.

“Maybe someone had given a wrong impression after seeing the black marks on the track and jump into the conclusion that it is unsafe and decayed,” he said.

Amarjit said if any of the wood in the track were broken or damaged they can be easily replaced with a new one.

Amarjit also said that the track is still under the care of the contractor and not officially handed to the state government.

“There are still some minor things to be done to the track,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lee, when met after the weekly state executive councillors meeting at State Secretariat building here today, said he will be meeting Youth and Sport’s Ministry’s chief secretary on the matter.

“I have proposed to the state government that the cycling event be dropped from Sukma as the site is just not safe.”

He added, the state could not endanger the athletes’ lives and have the state’s reputation marred due to unsuitable sites.

He said a public hearing would be held and the contractor for the project had been summoned to explain the matter.

There are six events to be held at the site involving a total of 12 medals.

Similarly, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming also said a public hearing should be conducted to find out the truth behind the Velodrome Rakyat project.

“I will suggest to the state government to establish a special select committee as how it was done by the Selangor government, where they have formed Select Committee on Competency, Accountability and Transparency.

“Millions of taxpayers money was used in this project. Those who are responsible must be held accountable,” he said.

Nga also said the contract of refurbishing the cycling track worth RM11 million was not done based on open tender.

“I was informed that there was a direct negotiation between the previous administration and the particular contractor.

“Due to the agreement which was done without transparency, the people and the new government have to face the consequence,” he said.

“We don’t know what to do with the track now. Whether to demolish, build back or just leave as it is,” said Nga.