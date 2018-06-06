Johor royal family attend tahlil for Sultan’s late mother

The remains of Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s mother Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah lying in state at the Dewan Singgahsana, Istana Besar in Johor Baru June 6, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, June 6 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and most members of the Johor royal family attended a tahlil prayer and recital of Yasin for his mother, the late Almarhumah Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah, here today.

According to the post on the Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, the prayer was held at the Pasir Pelangi Jamek Mosque here with a congregation of almost 600 people.

Sultan Ibrahim, along with Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah and Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim arrived at the mosque at 5.45pm.

The tahlil prayer and recital of Yasin was led by Johor Mufti Datuk Mohd Tahrir Samsudin.

The remains of Hajah Khalsom were laid to rest at the Bukit Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum at 11.30am today.

She breathed her last at 7.55pm (London time) at the King Edward VII Hospital, London, on June 1. — Bernama