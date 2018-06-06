Police cripple drug syndicate, drugs worth over RM780,000 seized

The police have crippled a drug syndicate following the arrest of eight people, including three foreign nationals in Alor Setar. — Reuters

ALOR SETAR, June 6 — The police have crippled a drug syndicate following the arrest of eight people, including three foreign nationals in five separate raids here yesterday.

In the raids conducted from 2.45am until 4.10am, about 30.06kg of drugs worth RM784,590 were seized.

Kedah police chief, Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said in the first raid on a double-storey house here, believed to have been used for processing drugs over the past three months, two men including a single-leg amputee Singaporean were picked up.

There, heroin weighing 9.99kg, syabu (5.94 kg), 19,400 methamphetamine pills (1.85kg), heroin base (1.48kg) and ephedrine (10.8 kg) were seized.

“Following interrogation of the two suspects, their six suspected accomplices including two women comprising Chinese and Laotian nationals were picked up in four separate raids in Kuala Kedah near here,” Zainal Abidin told a press conference at the Kedah police contingent headquarters here today.

The Chinese woman had an expired social visit pass while the Laotian was in possession of an expired visa, he said, adding that the two women and two other male suspects tested positive for drugs.

Also seized in the raids were nine vehicles and a motorcycle worth RM672,880, RM1,880 in cash and jewellery.

The suspects aged between 27 and 57 have been remanded for seven days beginning yesterday and the case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama