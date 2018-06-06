PM announces list of 22 controlled items for Aidilfitri 2018

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today announced the list of 22 controlled items listed under the Price Control Scheme for Aidilfitri 2018. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today announced the list of 22 controlled items listed under the Price Control Scheme for Aidilfitri 2018.

In a statement today, Dr Mahathir said the implementation of the scheme will take effect from June 8 to 22 under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

The items are:

live chicken

standard chicken

super chicken

eggs (Grade A, B and C)

local beef

imported beef

imported buffalo meat

red chilies

tomato

imported round cabbage

coconut

grated coconut

shallots

shallots (from India)

garlic (from China)

imported red onions

potatoes (from China)

ikan kembung/mabong

ikan selayang

ikan tongkol (controlled only in Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan) ikan demudok/sagai/cermin/cupak (controlled only in Sabah).

Dr Mahathir said the listed items must not be sold above the ceiling price set by the government, and that all traders were required to use the special pink-coloured price tags on those items.

He said under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, any Individual found to have sold the items above the ceiling price could be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed for a maximum of three years, while for a company, it could be fined up to RM500,000.

For failure to use the pink price tag on the controlled items, the individual could be fined up to RM10,000, while for a company, up to RM20,000.

Any complaint related to the controlled items could be channelled to 1Malaysia One Call Centre (1MOCC) by calling 03-8000 8000, or to Information and Strategic Operation Centre (PIGOS) at 03-8882 6245 / 6088, or via Ex ADU mobile app, or email to [email protected]. — Bernama