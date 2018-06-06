PM announces list of 22 controlled items for Aidilfitri 2018

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today announced the list of 22 controlled items listed under the Price Control Scheme for Aidilfitri 2018.
In a statement today, Dr Mahathir said the implementation of the scheme will take effect from June 8 to 22 under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.
The items are:
live chicken
standard chicken
super chicken
eggs (Grade A, B and C)
local beef
imported beef
imported buffalo meat
red chilies
tomato
imported round cabbage
coconut
grated coconut
shallots
shallots (from India)
garlic (from China)
imported red onions
potatoes (from China)
ikan kembung/mabong
ikan selayang
ikan tongkol (controlled only in Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan) ikan demudok/sagai/cermin/cupak (controlled only in Sabah).
Dr Mahathir said the listed items must not be sold above the ceiling price set by the government, and that all traders were required to use the special pink-coloured price tags on those items.
He said under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, any Individual found to have sold the items above the ceiling price could be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed for a maximum of three years, while for a company, it could be fined up to RM500,000.
For failure to use the pink price tag on the controlled items, the individual could be fined up to RM10,000, while for a company, up to RM20,000.
Any complaint related to the controlled items could be channelled to 1Malaysia One Call Centre (1MOCC) by calling 03-8000 8000, or to Information and Strategic Operation Centre (PIGOS) at 03-8882 6245 / 6088, or via Ex ADU mobile app, or email to [email protected]. — Bernama