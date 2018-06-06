Tech 3 extends Hafizh Syahrin’s contract

National MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah’s contract with Tech 3 will be extended by another year for the 2019 season. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — National MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah’s contract with Tech 3 will be extended by another year for the 2019 season.

The good news was received after the Tech 3 team announced they would use the KTM machine after Yamaha withdrew sponsorship for next season’s race.

“Thank God... grateful for my good fortune for 2019. First of all, I would like to thank Herve (Poncharal) and Datuk Razlan (Razali) as well as my family and fans who have always supported me all this while.

“Maybe, prior to this, people say I came (in MotoGP), in terms of opportunities and am not capable of performing the best in MotoGP.

“To head towards the 2019 season, I have to continue doing my best in the 2018 season and come up as a top rookie this season,” he said in a voice recording through WhatsApp.

Sepang International Circuit (SIC) chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali thanked Poncharal (team principal) who entrusted the national rider by continuing his contract with the team for another one year using the KTM machine.

“I believe we have made a good decision which enables Hafizh to compete for another year in MotoGP. Of course, we will strive for next year to ensure Hafizh is always in the MotoGP category.

“I believe KTM and Tech 3 will do the best for their machinery next year compared to Yamaha’s machinery used by Hafizh this season.

“I am proud of Hafizh’s efforts. He always works hard, is disciplined and focused on doing the best. This is one example that can be seen by young riders who make Hafizh their idol, “he said.

Meanwhile, the MotoGP official website noted that Monster Yamaha Tech 3 were delighted to announce that Hafizh Syahrin would continue to be with them into the 2019 season, with the Malaysian signing a one-year contract extension for Poncharal’s team that would see him make the switch to a factory spec KTM machine next year.

The 24-year-old delivered an impressive rookie performance in Qatar to earn points in his first ever MotoGP race.

Then, in Argentina he produced an outstanding ride in tricky conditions to secure his first top ten finish, as well as top rookie honours in just his second race on the Tech 3 bike.

Four-point scoring finishes in six starts left Hafizh Syahrin the leading rookie category in the championship. — Bernama