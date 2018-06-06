Singapore asks Malaysia to clarify position on stock market trading link

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it had asked the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) to clarify its position and would await the SC’s update on the matter. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 6 — Singapore has asked Malaysia to clarify its position on the planned stock market trading link between Bursa Malaysia and Singapore Exchange.

Replying to media queries, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it had asked the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) to clarify its position and would await the SC’s update on the matter.

Earlier today, newly-elected Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that the trading link would be put under review.

On February 6, 2018, the former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced the establishment of a stock market trading link between the two exchanges at the World Capital Market Symposium 2018.

Following that, MAS and SC, in a joint statement, said they would work together to facilitate the establishment of a stock market trading link by the end of this year.

The trading link will allow investors to trade and settle shares listed on each other’s stock market in a more convenient and cost-efficient manner.

Retail investors notably will benefit from such a link, said the statement. — Bernama