Penang Umno chief to step down

Zainal said that by taking this decision, he also wanted to send a signal to the old guard to make way for new faces at all levels, division, state and central. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, June 6 — Penang Umno chief Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman has announced that he will not be contesting any posts in the party polls this time.

The Nibong Tebal Umno head also said that he is stepping down as Penang Umno chief (an appointed position).

“I wish to make way for new faces. As for the Nibong Tebal division, the delegates will elect the new chief,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that by taking this decision, he also wanted to send a signal to the old guard to make way for new faces at all levels, division, state and central.

He added that this was necessary to counter the hate people had for Umno because they were generally sick of the existing Umno leaders.

Umno polls at the central level are scheduled to be held on June 30.

In Kuala Lumpur, Pahang Umno chief Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob said Pahang Umno is nominating Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is former rural and regional development minister, for the vice president post.

The former Pahang mentri besar said that he and current Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail would not be contesting any Supreme Council seats.

Maran MP Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Muttalib will be contesting a supreme council seat while Pahang Umno chief and Paya Besar MP Mohd Shahar Abdullah is offering himself for the Umno Youth chief post. — Bernama