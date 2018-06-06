Singapore PM attends funeral of Johor Sultan’s mother

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, his wife Ho Ching and Minister for Law K. Shanmugam pay their last respects to the late Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah, the mother of the Sultan of Johor Ibrahim Iskandar. — Handout via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 6 — Dignitaries from around the region, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah paid their last respects to the mother of the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today.

Lee was accompanied by his wife Ho Ching as well as Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam at the semi-state funeral at the Istana Besar in Johor Baru.

The late Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah passed away at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London at around 7.55pm (British time) last Friday. She was 83.

Her body arrived in Johor yesterday, and was received by the Sultan and members of the Johor royal family.

She was interred at the Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum at 11.30am today, the Johor palace’s press office said in a statement on the Sultan’s Facebook page.

She was buried in the same row as her grandson, the late Johor prince Tunku Abdul Jalil, who passed away from cancer in December 2015.

In his condolence letter to Sultan Ibrahim last Friday, Lee said he and his wife were deeply saddened to learn of her passing.

“Enche’ Besar Khalsom was well-loved by the people of Johor. She was known for her warmth and generosity of spirit,” Lee wrote.

“I remember sitting beside her at dinner at the wedding ceremony of the Tunku Mahkota Johor. It was the first and only time we met, but we spent a pleasant evening having a good conversation.”

He added: “She will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult period.” — TODAY