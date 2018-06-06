Use technology to track down fugitive Jamal, says senior lawyer

A senior criminal lawyer mooted that police track the Sungai Besar Umno division chief’s mobile phone to map his movements. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — A senior criminal lawyer has suggested that authorities use technology to trace fugitive Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos in order to arrest him.

Datuk Baljit Sidhu mooted that police track the Sungai Besar Umno division chief’s mobile phone to map his movements.

“Phone mapping should have been done to know the location he is sending out the video clip and those receiving it from him.

“They should check his phone list, for calls to and from, and start questioning them,” said Baljit who is also a member of the Malaysian Bar Council criminal law committee.

The lawyer’s comments come as Jamal has appeared to taunt police and authorities with three videos, as they try to locate him. Jamal is thought to be still in Malaysia.

The videos, filmed at unknown locations, surfaced following Jamal’s escape from the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital on May 25 midway through an improvised court proceeding.

In the recordings, he had claimed he was victimised by authorities, alleged negligence on the part of police officers during his escape from the hospital, and then taunted them to locate and arrest him, saying their attempt to seek foreign assistance was pointless.

Baljit also raised the point as to how Jamal was financing his life on the lam, saying investigations should be done in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA).

“Authorities should check if any financial or elements of support are there, then AMLA should come into play.

“As he is on the run, naturally he needs money; the source must be crippled,” he said.

Baljit also slammed Jamal for exploiting the system, saying he is subject to the law like everyone else.

“He is not above the law. He is actually abusing the system,” he said.

Baljit suggested that Jamal’s escape be used as a case study in future police training sessions.

“It is now a good case study for the Police Training Academy (Pulapol). They should examine the turnaround time taken to find him,” he said.

As of this afternoon, authorities have yet to announce the arrest or apprehension of Jamal.