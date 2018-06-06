World Bank trims Indonesia 2018 growth projection to 5.2pc

A worker walks next to an electronic stock board at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta, Indonesia February 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, June 6 — The World Bank has trimmed its projection for Indonesia’s economic growth this year to 5.2 per cent from 5.3 per cent, due to strong global headwinds.

The revision was made in its quarterly report on Indonesia, published today.

Policies taken by major economies, global politics turmoil, and trade protectionism are expected to impact fund flow and cause further volatility in currencies including the rupiah, the multinational lender said.

The report also said there is a “real risk” that the recent acceleration in global trade could stall due to rising protectionism.

The Indonesian central bank last month hiked its benchmark interest rate twice to help stabilise the fragile rupiah, hurt as foreign investors pulled money from the country. The rate hikes pared some of the currency’s losses this year.

Indonesia is “well-positioned to deal with global volatility,” Rodrigo A. Chaves, World Bank country director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste, said. “This country has a sound fundamentals and a very strong macroeconomic policy framework.”

The government expects the economy to grow between 5.17 per cent to 5.4 per cent this year. In recent years, the annual growth rate has remained around 5 per cent. — Reuters