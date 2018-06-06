Businessman, blogger ‘Mat Umno’ to run for Umno president

The blogger submitted his application form to Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Businessman, blogger and political analyst Rahmat Azim Abdul Aziz has thrown his hat into the Umno presidential contest ring today, promising to bring “new breath and energy” to the nationalist party.

Rahmat, known on Twitter as @MatUMNO, submitted his application form to Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor today, a copy of which was forwarded to Malay Mail.

“I think that Umno needs new breath and energy to keep moving forward. The failure of past leaders must be taken into account to ensure Umno’s future survival,” he said in an attached statement.

