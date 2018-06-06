Former Pahang MB settles suit with lawyers over unpaid fees

Former Pahang mentri besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob reacts during a press conference in Bentong, Pahang, on January 8, 2016. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The lawsuit filed by lawyers Manjeet Singh Dhillon and Americk Sidhu against former Pahang mentri besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob over alleged non-payment of legal fees was settled amicably in the Sessions Court today.

Judge Nurul Husna Awang recorded the settlement of the case in her chambers in the presence of lawyer Adnan Seman, representing Adnan.

When met by reporters the lawyer said the case was resolved and both Manjeet and Americk had retracted the lawsuit. However, he did not disclose the terms of settlement.

On January 11, 2017, Manjeet and Americk filed the suit against Adnan for not settling a legal fee of RM214,825 for his defamation suit against Utusan Melayu (M) Bhd (UMMB).

The plaintiffs said Adnan appointed Manjeet on November 18, 2014 as his lawyer in the defamation suit.

According to the plaintiffs, through an agreement with Adnan, Manjeet appointed Americk as co-counsel in the defamation suit which was fixed for hearing in the High Court between August 7 and 11, 2017, but the case was settled without a trial.

Americk then prepared a detailed bill on the costs for both plaintiffs’ appearance in the defamation suit at the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

The plaintiffs claimed that Adnan failed to pay the legal costs amounting to RM214,825 with interest at a rate of eight per cent per annum, from August 11, 2017 until settlement of the case. — Bernama