Let’s transform Malaysia into a beacon of integrity, Kit Siang urges

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has asked Malaysians to join Pakatan Harapan (PH) in transforming Malaysia from a “global kleptocracy” into a leading nation of integrity.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said the country was tainted by negativity under former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration.

“Let Malaysians prove that we can firstly, transform Malaysia from a global kleptocracy into a leading nation of integrity by getting to the bottom of the 1MDB scandal... as well as other mega-corruption scandals,” he said referring to 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

“Secondly, effect structural and institutional reforms as well as mindset changes throughout our society so that we have a political culture of zero-tolerance for corruption,” Lim said in a statement.

Lim said this was an “important meaning” from the 14th general election, which saw PH defeat Barisan Nasional after six decades of ruling the federal government.

He cited Transparency International (TI) reports for over two decades that reflected Malaysia’s deteriorating ranking, especially at the height of Najib’s administration, and said that this will all change in due course under the new government.