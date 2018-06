TM has announced the resignation of Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Datuk Seri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly, with immediate effect. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has announced the resignation of Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Datuk Seri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly, with immediate effect.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, TM said Deputy Group CEO, Datuk Bazlan Osman, would become Acting Group CEO.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Fateh Iskandar Mohamed Mansor has resigned as Independent and Non-Executive Director, effective June 8, to pursue other interests. — Bernama