Kepong construction sites hazardous to joggers, MP warns

(From left) KL City Hall planning executive director Datuk Mohd Najib Mohd, community service centre head Yeoh Poh Ping and Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng during a visit to two condo projects near Taman Metropolitan Kepong June 6, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The construction of two blocks of apartments less than 10m away from jogging tracks in Taman Tasik Metropolitan Kepong could pose a danger to runners, DAP’s Lim Lip Eng said today.

The Kepong MP warned of objects falling from the sites, after inspecting them today with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) executive director of planning Datuk Mohd Najib Mohd.

Lim also accused the developers of the projects — Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd and Mizumi Sdn Bhd — of building apartments on land previously gazetted as a park.

“We have no power over the degazetted land as it comes under the purview of the Land and Mines department,” said Mohd Najib.

Meanwhilea, activist Yeoh Poh Ping urged City Hall to plant more trees in the area to preserve the greenery.

Yeoh also asked DBKL to look into parking in the area because he was worried that apartment dwellers would “scavenge” the bays allocated to park visitors.

Separately, Lim said he has not received any feedback from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) regarding the report he lodged on the 64 pieces of DBKL land which were sold not according to procedure.

He said the only news he heard was of reports that MACC had raided DBKL’s headquarters yesterday.