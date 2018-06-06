Malaysia Airlines resumes flights to Brisbane

The four times weekly service on every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday will be operated using the A330-300. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Malaysia Airlines today resumed its Kuala Lumpur-Brisbane-Kuala Lumpur service, with a send-off event at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Jointly organised by Tourism Australia, Tourism and Events Queensland and Brisbane Airport Corporation, the event marked the reopening of the airline’s operations into Queensland, whilst promoting Brisbane as a key destination for business and leisure travels.

The event was attended by Malaysia Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer, Arved von zur Muehlen, Tourism Malaysia’s Deputy Director General of Production Division, Junus Suhud and Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd General Manager of Airline Marketing, Mohamed Sallauddin Hj Mat Sah.

“Australia is one of our biggest markets, including Brisbane, the country’s third most populous city.

“We are excited to be returning to Brisbane to offer passengers better connectivity with our four times weekly direct flights into the city,” Muehlen said in a statement today.

The Brisbane-bound flight MH135 departed KLIA at 10.30am and is expected to arrive in Brisbane at 8.35pm, the same day.

Meanwhile, the return flight (MH134) will depart Brisbane at 11.35pm and will arrive in Kuala Lumpur the following day at 5am.

The four times weekly service on every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday will be operated using the A330-300.

According to Tourism Australia Managing Director John O’Sullivan, Malaysia continues to be a significant contributor to Australia’s visitor economy with around 400,000 Malaysians travelling to the country annually. — Bernama