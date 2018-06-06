Tiong Nam logistics unit buys land in JB for RM40.21m

A subsidiary of Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd has acquired 40.6 hectares of vacant land in Johor Baru for RM40.21 million. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd’s subsidiary Medini Heritage Sdn Bhd has acquired 40.6 hectares of vacant land from Prestij Sdn Bhd in Johor Baru for RM40.21 million.

Medini Heritage’s principal activities consist of property development, it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

The land is located in the Iskandar Malaysia Eastern Gateway and close to the Pasir Gudang Industrial Hub and Tanjung Langsat Industrial Park.

Medini Heritage said the land purchase is to enlarge Tiong Nam group’s existing land bank in a strategic location to enhance future revenue and profit.

The group intends to pay the purchase price and development cost of the land through internally generated funds and/or bank borrowings. — Bernama